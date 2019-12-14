Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
1934 - 2019
RONALD EUGENE KNAPP Marion Ronald Eugene Knapp, 85, of Marion, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carol; his children, Roger (Kim) Knapp of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Renee (Juana) Knapp of Marion, Iowa; and his siblings, Ruby Drexler of Central City, Iowa, and Bill Knapp of Zearing, Iowa. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Scott (Rachel) Knapp, Jill Knapp, Cory Knapp, Haley Knapp and Wyatt Hawkins; and great-grandchildren, Davin Knapp, Jazlyn Pittman and Henry Rettenmeier. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Richard Knapp. Ronald was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Fred and Stella (Pemberton) Knapp. He married Carol M. Merritt on Sept. 19, 1957, in Belton, Texas. Ronald retired from the Quaker Oats Company after 40 years of service. He enjoyed word search, feeding the birds, and working on puzzles and later framing them. Ronald was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorials may be given to the in memory of Ronald.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
