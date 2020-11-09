THE REV. DR. RONALD LEE FRANKLIN Marion The Rev. Dr. Ronald Lee Franklin, 81, of Marion went home to be with his parents on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after succumbing to COVID-19. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. All guests are respectfully required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Ron, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. A graveside service for family will follow on Friday, Nov. 13. The Rev. Tom Webster will officiate. Ron was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Thelda Franklin. He and his siblings were raised in Marion, Iowa, where he excelled in school, enjoyed cross country and basketball, and graduated from Marion High School in 1957. Ron loved math and also developed a much-loved family pastime of "backwards babble," pronouncing words backwards. He graduated from Iowa State University, and later Drake University Divinity School, after changing his career choice from math to the ministry in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) denomination. Ron received his doctorate in 1973 from Texas Christian University's Brite Divinity School. He served as a student minister in St. Anthony and Delta, Iowa, and later as senior pastor for churches in Iowa, Texas, Michigan, Indiana, and Montana. Ron was married to Jamie Branson (1961-1976). Ron is survived by his children, Steven (Mary Jo), David and Karen Moran; sisters, Barbara Lenz (Dale) and Marilyn Rambo; brother, Robert (Sally); two step-grandchildren, Ashley (Lenard) Mendoza and Jordan (Brittney) Cappel; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Spencer Cappel and Annabelle Cappel; three nieces, Jennifer (Dan) Moore, Michelle Starks and Angela (Adam) Munier; four nephews, Paul (Tonya) Schilling, Jeff Franklin, Bryan (Alex) Franklin and Michael (Tiffany) Starks; two great-nephews, Scott (Monica) Munier and Bode Schilling; and two great-nieces, Brenda Munier and Gigi Schilling. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Thelda Franklin. The family wishes to thank all who cared for Ron toward the end of his life. In honor of his ministry, memorials may be given to Marion Christian Church, 1050 McGowan Blvd., Marion, IA 52302. Please sign the online guest book for Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
