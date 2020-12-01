1/1
Ronald Frantz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD EDWARD FRANTZ Mount Vernon Ronald Edward Frantz, 84, died Nov. 29, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19 and Alzheimer's. Because of COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, will be handling arrangements. He was born Feb. 2, 1936, to Leon and Margaret Frantz, during the worst snowstorm in memory at their Greene County farm just east of Grand Junction, Iowa. He grew up and worked on the family farm. He showed cattle and hogs at the Greene County and Iowa State fairs. Ron graduated from Grand Junction High School, then attended Iowa State University for two years before transferring to and graduating from Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Mo., with a degree in education in 1960. It was there that he met his then-to-be wife, Stephanie, whom he married on June 5, 1961. Ron taught industrial arts in Sheffield, Iowa, where they lived for five years before he accepted a job to teach industrial arts and drivers education for Mount Vernon High School for 10 years. Later, he taught classes at the Anamosa Correctional Facility. He then directed a state program finding work and housing for homeless families. Ron then worked for Job Service of Iowa, working with companies and businesses to seek employment for the unemployed, a job from which he retired after two decades. Ron loved woodworking and made so many items large and small many of which continue to be enjoyed by family and friends. He also loved to garden and was a highly creative cook. His chili was loved by everyone, as was his beef and barley soup. He enjoyed hunting pheasants and taught his sons the same passion. He and Stephanie were longtime members of Hillcrest Country Club in Mount Vernon, and he enjoyed playing new golf courses with his buddies. Ron was a longtime member of, and was presented the Paul Harris Fellow Award, from the Rotary Foundation. Saturday mornings at Gwen's Restaurant in Lisbon were his standard when employed then, in retirement, it became a nearly everyday visit. His time with his friends and the staff were incredibly important to him. Every time a son visited, it was an expectation that he present himself to those at Gwen's. For dinner, the same happened at Whitey's in Lisbon. From an early age, he gained a passion for national parks, beginning with driving tour buses throughout Estes Park, Colo. In retirement, he and Stephanie explored many more. From there, they added special trips to Alaska and Europe. He had a deep love of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Iowa State football and basketball teams. Most importantly, he loved his grandchildren. Each received a handmade cedar chest, which each cherish. They enjoyed his teasing and unconditional support. Nothing made him happier than seeing their development, curiosity and intellect develop. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Stephanie; three sons, Mike (Andrea) of Storm Lake, Chris (Chris Anne) of Chaska, Minn., and Dan (Melissa) of Bettendorf; five grandchildren, Hanna (Zach) of Washington, D.C., Isaac of Bettendorf, Baylor of Minnetonka, Minn., Sam of Bettendorf and Lily of Chaska, Minn.; and three sisters, Ruth Schoenfeld of Lombard, Ill., Linda (Ben) Wilt of Savannah, Mo., and Sharon (Roger) Stoline of Jefferson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Instead of flowers, donations to Pheasants Forever, Rotary Foundation or the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church would be Ron's desire. Cards may be in care of Stewart Baxter, 715 10th Ave. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
715 10th Ave SW
Mt Vernon, IA 52314
319-895-8425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved