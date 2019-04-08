RONALD G. VONLIENEN Marengo Ronald G. VonLienen, 80, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Karen; a son, Randy (Amber); and a daughter, Kathy Koski; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Kari) VonLienen, Robert VonLienen, Rachel (Cody) Coffin, Renae VonLienen, Nathan VonLienen, Brittney VonLienen, Heather (Travis) Wilming and Kali Koski; 12 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Kylee, Nikole, Marx, Raegan, Emma, Aubry, James, Hunter, Grace, Olivia and Easton; two sisters, Fern (Harlan) Fields and Sharon Gunderson; a brother, Wayne (Kathy) VonLienen. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Scott; and a brother, Donald. Ronald G. VonLienen was born April 5, 1939, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the son of William and Ruth Schwarting VonLienen. He attended the Lutheran Interparish School in Conroy. As a teenager, he helped the area farmers doing odd jobs. His grandmother, Suzanna Rettig, helped him get a job at the Amana Meat Market. He continued working there for 16 years. He married Karen Parvin on March 14, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. Ronnie worked with his father William and brother Wayne at the Conroy Co-op. In 1986, alongside his wife, Karen, they re-opened Roehrkasse's Meat Co., owning it for 12 years. During this time, his family ran the High Amana Bait Shop. Following the sale of Roehrkasse's, the couple moved to a farm outside of Conroy and raised cattle. They then settled in Marengo, and worked alongside Ronnie's son Randy with Professional Plumbing of Fairfax. Ronnie enjoyed trapping and river fishing. He was a true outdoorsman. Ron and Karen had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, a milestone he was extremely proud of. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his good friend, Jay Schafbuch. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary