RONALD EUGENE HAIGHT Coralville Ronald Eugene Haight, 79, of North Liberty, formerly of Coralville and Dyersville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City Hospice Unit surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Thomas More Church, 3000 12th Ave., Coralville, IA 52241. Private burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the church before Mass. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Mercy Iowa City Hospice Unit or St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Ron was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Manchester, Iowa, to Clayton and Edith Haight. On Feb. 13, 1960, he married his best friend and love of his life, Angela Ann Kramer. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever he could. He lived for following all of their activities as they grew up. Ron is survived by his wife, Angela "Angie" of North Liberty; sons, Mike (Polly) of North Liberty and Dave (Dawn) of Coralville; and daughter, Ann (Jim) White of Coralville; eight grandchildren, Danica Haight, Micaela (Dalton) Alexander, Colton and Chandler Haight, Kelly (Juan) Sarabia and Eric (Amanda) White, Brandi Haight (fiance, Jesse Wineland) and Mackenzie (Jacob) Dilks; four great-grandchildren, Alexia and Angelo Sarabia, Alivia White and Carter Alexander; his brother, Duane "Pinky" (Shirley) Haight of Manchester; in-laws, Tom (Judy) Kramer of Freeport, Ill., and Robert Wagner of Coralville; and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Edith; infant brother, John; mother- and father in-law, Harold and Marcella Kramer; brother and sisters-in-law, Justin and Delores Kramer and Bernadette "Bernie" Wagner; and infant niece, Kristy Kennedy. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019