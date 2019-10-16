|
RONALD "RON" HARTMAN McGregor Ronald "Ron" Hartman, 86, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in La Crosse, Wis. Ron is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda; children, Doug (Kathy), Karla, Vern, Rick (Brenda) and T.J. (Maria); and grandchildren, Kristen, Karrie, Carlie, Callie and Don. He was preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Marie; one grandson; and one son-in-law. Ron was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Watertown, Wis., to Lloyd and Marie Hartman. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in engineering. He married Linda in 1991. He was an area manager for Material Service Corp. in the Chicago area for 25 years. Later, he became the owner/operator of Hartman's Riverside Court in Harpers Ferry. Ron was an accomplished hunter and fisherman and loved spending as much time as he could pursuing those passions. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. As per Ron's request, there will be no services.
