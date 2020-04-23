|
RONALD HERBERT HERTZLER Lisbon Ronald Herbert Hertzler, 79, of Lisbon, Iowa, died on Monday, April 20, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Ronald Hertzler Facebook group for more information. Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Survivors include his wife, Kay Hertzler; son, Steve (Julie) Hertzler; grandchildren, Annie (Matt) Walker, Sarah Hertzler and Bethany Hertzler; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Overmann; sister-in-law, Diane (Ron) Weldin; and brother-in-law, Al (Kristy) Bentley. Ron was born May 14, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Harry and Geraldine (Rowald) Hertzler. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1959. On May 29, 1964, he married Janice Kay Bentley at the Vernon Lutheran Church in Dows, Iowa. Ron worked in sales for Hamilton Company and Field Technologies. He loved to watch westerns and was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially football, basketball and wrestling. Ron enjoyed home football games for the Lisbon Lions, woodworking, motorcycles, ice fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, where he had served as an elder and treasurer. Ron was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Hertzler; parents, Harry and Geraldine; in-laws, Harold and Maxine Bentley Stover; stepfather-in-law, Ken Stover; and brother-in-law, Ken Bentley. Memorials are suggested to the family at P.O. Box 283, Lisbon, IA 52253. Since we are unable to gather together at this time, please share your support and memories with Ron's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020