More Obituaries for Ronald Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hubert Powers


1945 - 2019
Ronald Hubert Powers Obituary
RONALD HUBERT POWERS Cedar Rapids Ronald Hubert Powers, 74, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Prairieburg, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in his home with family. The family is having a private service at Cedar Memorial and planning a Celebration of Life. He was born Feb. 3, 1945, in Prairieburg, the son of Hubert and Zita Powers. He served our country in the U.S. Army, and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for the cement masons Local 518 for more than 40 years. He loved his family, the outdoors and had a love for older cars. Survivors include two sons, Brian (Robbin) of Cedar Rapids and Michael (Chasity) of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Janel (Matt) Shimak; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Zita Powers; his brother, Rick Powers; and wife, Evie Powers. Memorials in Ronald's name may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
