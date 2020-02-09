|
RONALD D. HUNT SR. Cedar Rapids Ronald D. Hunt Sr., 70, of Clinton, Mo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Linda M. Hunt; a son, Ron Hunt Jr.; three grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; and brother, Gary Hunt. He was preceded in death by Joe Hunt. Ron was a Teamster business agent and member and secretary/treasurer of Teamsters Local No. 238 for 35 years. He was a proud member and loved all his members. He helped James P. Hoffa Jr. get into office. His wife was proud of all he did. He just wanted everyone to get a fair wage and pension. He never gave up on his people! He left a legacy anyone would be proud of. The family would like to thank all members of Local No. 238.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020