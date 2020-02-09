Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hunt Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Hunt Sr. Obituary
RONALD D. HUNT SR. Cedar Rapids Ronald D. Hunt Sr., 70, of Clinton, Mo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Linda M. Hunt; a son, Ron Hunt Jr.; three grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; and brother, Gary Hunt. He was preceded in death by Joe Hunt. Ron was a Teamster business agent and member and secretary/treasurer of Teamsters Local No. 238 for 35 years. He was a proud member and loved all his members. He helped James P. Hoffa Jr. get into office. His wife was proud of all he did. He just wanted everyone to get a fair wage and pension. He never gave up on his people! He left a legacy anyone would be proud of. The family would like to thank all members of Local No. 238.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -