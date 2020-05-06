|
RONALD L. "JOE" HYDE Cedar Rapids Ronald L. "Joe" Hyde, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Certified Celebrant Julie Freese will officiate. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his two sons, Daniel (Shelley) and Ronald (Lisa), all of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Harry (Linda) of Marion. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Chelsey, Connor, Abby, Raley and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Cliff (Betty Lou). Joe was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Albert and Marcella (Lekin) Hyde. He married Cheryl Day in 1964 in Independence. They later divorced. Joe was a heat and frost retention engineer and worked through Local 81 for more than 50 years. He enjoyed cars and the time he spent with his beloved family and friends. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hyde family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020