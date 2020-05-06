Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Joe" Hyde


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Joe" Hyde Obituary
RONALD L. "JOE" HYDE Cedar Rapids Ronald L. "Joe" Hyde, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Certified Celebrant Julie Freese will officiate. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his two sons, Daniel (Shelley) and Ronald (Lisa), all of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Harry (Linda) of Marion. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Chelsey, Connor, Abby, Raley and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Cliff (Betty Lou). Joe was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Albert and Marcella (Lekin) Hyde. He married Cheryl Day in 1964 in Independence. They later divorced. Joe was a heat and frost retention engineer and worked through Local 81 for more than 50 years. He enjoyed cars and the time he spent with his beloved family and friends. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hyde family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -