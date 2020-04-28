|
|
RONALD DEWEY IVINS Cedar Rapids Ronald Dewey Ivins, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home in the loving care of his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Palo United Methodist Church at a date to be announced later when friends and family may gather. Ron was born Nov. 13, 1943, the son of Dewey and Helen Ivins. Ron married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Jane, on June 10, 1962. They cherished 57 years of marriage and enjoyed raising their three children, Kim (Bill) Baldwin, Mike (Ramona) Ivins and Kelly (Mike) Kray. He adored his grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Walser, Brandon Ivins, Gage (friend Bayley) Kray, Leah Kray and Rihanna Baldwin. Ron was his children and grandchildren's biggest fan. He wholeheartedly enjoyed attending their events and sharing his love of music, sports, hunting, fishing and the Chicago Cubs. Ron farmed with his parents in Leon, Iowa, before he found his true passion for sales. Ron sold for Cargill Nutrena Feeds for 20 years in Monticello, where he enjoyed calling on customers who quickly became his friends. Ron earned the prestigious honor of being inducted to Cargill's National President's Club. Ron and Mary Jane later moved to Ames, Iowa, where they managed University Towers apartments and became die-hard Cyclone fans, especially enjoying the women's basketball program. Ron dedicated his life to community by serving as a leader of the Leon Odd Fellows Lodge, Youth Group Ministry, the Monticello Athletic Booster Club, singing with the Golden Warblers and church choir. He was a lay minister at Palo United Methodist Church and was the current president of the Cedar Rapids Mended Hearts Association. Ron thoroughly enjoyed his recent years of volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital, where he encouraged patients and health care providers as well. Ron loved sharing a good story or joke and bringing a smile to the face of everyone he met. Ron will be missed greatly by family and friends but has left a tremendous legacy of memories for all to treasure. Ron was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven; his parents; and sister, Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, who will distribute contributions to various organizations and charities dearest to Ron's heart. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020