RONALD IVINS Cedar Rapids The family of Ron Ivins (Nov. 13, 1943 - April 26, 2020) invites you to a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Palo United Methodist Church. The open house will be hosted by his beloved wife, Mary Jane; and children, Kim Baldwin, Mike Ivins and Kelly Kray. Please join us in sharing memories of the life Ron loved so dearly. Gone from our sight, but forever in our hearts. Masks and social distancing required.



