Ronald J. "Ronnie" Hildebrand

Ronald J. "Ronnie" Hildebrand Obituary
RONALD "RONNIE" J. HILDEBRAND Independence Ronald "Ronnie" J. Hildebrand, 69, of Independence, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Buchanan County Regional Health Center in Independence. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church conducted by the Rev. John Kremer. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earlville. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Ronnie was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Francis (Nefzger) Hildebrand. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Ronnie was a lovable brother and a very caring person. He held the family all together. He is survived by his siblings, Agnes Steffensmeier, Catherine "Katie" (Eldon) Heims and Leon A. (Laura) Hildebrand; his sister-in-law, Betty Hildebrand; and many nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Teresa Mae Monaghan, Edward Hildebrand and LeRoy Hildebrand; brothers-in-law, Joseph Monaghan and Arthur Steffensmeier; and his sister-in-law, Marion Hildebrand. A memorial fund in Ronnie's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Ronnie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019
