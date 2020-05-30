RONALD "RON" JAMES MAVRIAS Iowa City Ronald "Ron" James Mavrias passed away on May 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, where he worked for many years, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer. Per his wishes, no services were held and he donated his body to the Carver College of Medicine Deeded Body Program for further education and research. Ron was born Dec. 9, 1940, at 8:05 a.m. at St. Luke's Methodist Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He spent his first 20 months at the Iowa Solider's Orphans Home in Davenport, Iowa, until he was adopted on Aug. 13, 1942, by John and Bermice Mavrias. Ron graduated from Bettendorf High School on May 28, 1959. Ron touched many lives as he worked for 42 years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Most of those years were spent as the nursing unit clerk in the CVICU. Ron served on the Housing Trust Fund of Johnson County Board of Directors since 2004. He served as secretary and is remembered there as a dedicated and kind volunteer. Ron's closest companion the past several years was his dog, Cocoa, who died only a few days after Ron passed. Ron is survived and lovingly remembered by special friend Terry Croson, and many friends he made over the years living in Iowa City and working at the University of Iowa Hospital. Given Ron's love of animals, please forward any memorials in his honor to the Johnson County Humane Society.



