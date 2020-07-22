RONALD RALPH KARR Cedar Rapids Ronald Ralph Karr, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Burial services will be Monday, July 27, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, time undetermined. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Ron was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Ralph Edgar Karr and Rayona Mae Caraway. He married Barbara Varner on March 15, 1991, in Hiawatha, Iowa. Ron worked for Rockwell Collins for 42 years. Ron was a simple man, who enjoyed the little things in life. You could either find him in the garage tinkering, in the backyard splitting wood, or by the fire enjoying a cold one. He wasn't much of a social butterfly, but he appreciated the company of family without being the center of attention. Bighearted is an understatement. He was generous and supportive to all those around him, whether you needed a good laugh with his quickwitted humor or advice from a wise man. To have him in your life was truly a blessing. Survivors include his brother, David Karr; brother-in-law, Bernie Horne; daughters, Laurie Smith and Terri Wullner; daughter/granddaughter, Stephanie Hinton; stepson, Mike Wullner; daughters-in-law, Patti Karr, Elizabeth Wullner and Donna Wullner; the light of his life/great-granddaughter, Tylah Raelee; grandchildren, Peyton Smith, Taylor Smith, Rayna Smith, Joshua, Bobby, Casey, Tony, Fred, Raelene and Jon; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; sons, Steve Karr, Kevin Wullner and Doug Wullner; and sister, Linda Horne. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice of Mercy. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
