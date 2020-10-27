Ronald Kneisel

RONALD L. KNEISEL Cedar Rapids Ronald L. Kneisel, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from declining health issues. Celebration of Life: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private burial will take place at Sunnyside Memory Gardens, Charles City. Ronald was born July 28, 1940, in Charles City, Iowa, to Milton and Helen (Baehne) Kneisel. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1959. After relocating to Cedar Rapids, he worked for Northwestern Bell, Newell Industries, and later retired from Rockwell Goss in 2001. He married Virginia "Gin" Lane in Charles City in 1974. They raised her two sons, Larry and Jerry; and their daughter, Carrie. The most important parts of his life were street rods, racing and, above all, family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gin; sons, Larry and Jerry; daughter, Carrie (Doug) McArtor; sister, Nancy (Glenn) Johlas. He was loved by his grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces; and great-niece and nephew. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Ronald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.