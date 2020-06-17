RONALD L. RANDALL SR. Grundy Center Ronald L. Randall Sr., 80, of Grundy Center, Iowa, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, under the care of UnityPoint Hospice at home. He was born on March 6, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at home to Lawrence Meredith and Leona (Diehl) Randall. He was an avid traveler and owned his own business for 60 years, Randall's Tree Service. He was a man of denim and cowboy boots. He is survived by his wife, Becky Randall; four children; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and sisters; twp sons-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and one great-grandchild. Memorials can be sent to his family, 506 C Ave., Grundy Center, IA 50638. A Celebration of Life will be held July 18, 2020, between 2 to 4 p.m. at Grundy Center Community Center, 705 F Ave., Grundy Center, IA 50638. Celebrate Life Iowa has been entrusted with Ronald's cremation care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store