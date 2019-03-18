RONALD LAWRENCE DAGE Amana Ronald Lawrence Dage, 71, of Amana, passed away from acute myeloid leukemia, Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Ron was born to Carroll and Margaret Hedges of Iowa City, Iowa, on Aug. 5, 1947. In 1950, his father, Carroll, was killed in an automobile accident and, subsequently, Ron and his four siblings were placed up for adoption. This tragic event was to have a lifelong effect on Ron's life. He then was adopted by Lawrence and Margaret Dage and lovingly raised on a small farm near Albia, Iowa. Ron completed his schooling in Albia before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1965. He was very proud of his military service, especially as a Vietnam War veteran on the USS Arlington, a communications ship. Ron enjoyed traveling the world with his shipmates. He was honorably discharged in 1968 and began working at Amana Refrigeration in 1969. That same year, he began working for Robert and Loy Walker of Marengo, Iowa, in their growing farming operation. This turned into a lifelong friendship, and Ron enjoyed it tremendously. Ron married Karen Cardani at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo, Iowa, in October 1981. They moved to Amana in 1986. Ron worked for Amana Refrigeration for 41 years in various positions before retiring in December 2009. He continued to work for Bob Walker in the spring and fall for nearly 50 years. Ron was such a kind and caring person, warm and welcoming, who always was the first to lend a helping hand. He loved to have fun and, oh, how he could reel us in with his special and unique sense of humor that was all his own. Ron enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his beloved cats, Emily and Lexie. He also enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, going to the casinos and, more recently, collecting antique oil cans. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Hedges and Margaret McAfee; adoptive parents, Lawrence and Margaret Dage; brother, Timothy Dage; sister, Susan Beaver; foster brother, Howard Pearce; and his much-loved cat, Erica. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Karen; brother, Tom (Carol) Dage of Gladstone, Mo.; three sisters, Becky Roberts of Albia, Iowa, Carroll Whetstine of Iowa City, Iowa, and Midge (George) Stonecipher of Carenero, La.; brother born, Charles Hedges, whereabouts unknown; and 14 nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held in eary summer at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Safe Haven Animal Shelter of Iowa County. "Till we meet again, my friend." Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary