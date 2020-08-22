1/1
Ronald Lee Aubrecht
RONALD LEE AUBRECHT Nichols Ronald Lee Aubrecht, 61, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, of injuries incurred in an accident. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. Graveside services will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Please wear casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Ron Aubrecht Memorial Fund c/o Cody Aubrecht. Because of the pandemic, the family requests that attendees wear a mask and social distance at both the visitation and graveside services. Ron was born Nov. 16, 1958, in Iowa City, the son of Merrill "Shorty" and Betty (Grecian) Aubrecht. He was a graduate of West High School. Ron was an equipment operator with Streb Construction Co. He had a love for animals, the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting, and riding his Harley. Ron especially treasured time spent with his family. Ron is survived by his son, Cody of West Liberty; his mother, Betty Aubrecht of North Liberty; two sisters, Sherrie Aubrecht of North Liberty and Karen Aubrecht of Colorado; two brothers, Doug (Tina) Aubrecht of Coralville and Kevin Aubrecht of Colorado; nieces and nephews; and his former spouse, Dana Aubrecht. Ron was preceded in death by his father and his beloved yellow lab, Bailey. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service,
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
