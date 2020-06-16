RONALD LUND Corpus Christi, Texas Ronald Lund of Corpus Christi, Texas, and formerly of Urbana, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on June 8, 2020. Born in Hampton, Iowa, Ron was a 1967 graduate of Urbana Community High School. He served eight years in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours of duty in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange. After leaving the Air Force, Ron worked as an air traffic controller, cabinetmaker and salesman, and operated his own business for more than 20 years. Ron had many hobbies, including golf, flying RC helicopters, cooking and photography. Ron was well-loved and respected by those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Pug and Shirley; and in-laws, Roy and Lela Hay. Among those left to cherish Ronald's memory are his wife, Kay; his sons, John, Robert (Robin) and Max and his daughter, Tiara; his grandsons, Patrick, Thomas and Andrew; a granddaughter, Eliana; three siblings, Bob, Linda and Kevin; sister-in-law, Gloria; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Trevino Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, Texas. A rite of committal and interment with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Written condolences for the family of Ronald Lund may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.