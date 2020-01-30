|
|
RONALD LYNN BRUNS Marion Ronald Lynn Bruns, 70, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha surrounded by his loving family. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home conducted by Pastor John Albertson. A committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City, Iowa. Ron was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Cecil and Colleen (Karnes) Bruns. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and attended Wartburg College. Ron served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. On Aug. 9, 1969, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Linda Sue Clausen. Ron was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda of Marion; four sons, Jason (Lenita) of Manchester, Scott (Jodi) of Marion, Kevin (Megan) of Coggon and Shawn of Norway; seven granddaughters; eight grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and his siblings, Elouise (Steve) Neimeyer, Darrell (Lisa) Bruns, Alan Bruns and Cindy (Dan) Olson. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020