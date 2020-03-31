Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Macal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Ron" Macal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Ron" Macal Obituary
RONALD "RON" DAVID MACAL Cedar Rapids Ronald "Ron" David Macal, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha after a long, hard battle with cancer. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting Ronald's family. Ron was born April 11, 1942, in Decorah, Iowa, to George and Almeda Macal. He later moved to Cedar Rapids and married Peggy Montgomery on Sept. 4, 1982. Ron was a professional tree climber for Dick's Tree Service and Breeden's Tree Service (under the ownership of George Williams) for many years before retiring due to cancer. There was no tree too big to climb, give him his climbing spurs and a rope and he would be to the top of the tree in no time. Ron loved to camp, fish and drink a few beers with his buddies. He also loved his birds, especially Smoky. Ron is survived by his daughter, Jessica Macal of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Duane (Rosie) Macal of Middleton, Ohio, Dorothy Rocket of Marion, Paul Macal of Lebanon, Mo., and Jerry (Penny) Barth of Milan, Ill.; three grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and honorary sons, Torry Ruffridge, Darryl Rankin, Calvin Cordray and Charlie Engbretson. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jimmy Macal, JoAnn Ellis, and Marion Perez; and daughter, Samantha Stacey. A special thank-you to the staff of Family Medicine Specialists, especially Dr. Carla Schulz, Therapy Solutions and staff including Gina Wantock and Kim McGinnis, Mercy Hospital Pain Management Team and Dr. Mark Klein and the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the years of wonderful service and care. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -