RONALD "RON" DAVID MACAL Cedar Rapids Ronald "Ron" David Macal, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha after a long, hard battle with cancer. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting Ronald's family. Ron was born April 11, 1942, in Decorah, Iowa, to George and Almeda Macal. He later moved to Cedar Rapids and married Peggy Montgomery on Sept. 4, 1982. Ron was a professional tree climber for Dick's Tree Service and Breeden's Tree Service (under the ownership of George Williams) for many years before retiring due to cancer. There was no tree too big to climb, give him his climbing spurs and a rope and he would be to the top of the tree in no time. Ron loved to camp, fish and drink a few beers with his buddies. He also loved his birds, especially Smoky. Ron is survived by his daughter, Jessica Macal of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Duane (Rosie) Macal of Middleton, Ohio, Dorothy Rocket of Marion, Paul Macal of Lebanon, Mo., and Jerry (Penny) Barth of Milan, Ill.; three grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and honorary sons, Torry Ruffridge, Darryl Rankin, Calvin Cordray and Charlie Engbretson. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jimmy Macal, JoAnn Ellis, and Marion Perez; and daughter, Samantha Stacey. A special thank-you to the staff of Family Medicine Specialists, especially Dr. Carla Schulz, Therapy Solutions and staff including Gina Wantock and Kim McGinnis, Mercy Hospital Pain Management Team and Dr. Mark Klein and the staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the years of wonderful service and care. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020