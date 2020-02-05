|
|
RONALD JOSEPH MCMAHON Manchester Ronald Joseph McMahon, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by "the greatest investment I had ever made," his family. Born on Sept. 25, 1938, in Independence, Iowa, Ron was the youngest of five children born to William and Mary (O'Neil) McMahon. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1956, served in the U.S. Army Reserves and returned to Manchester, where he farmed his family's farm and worked various jobs throughout his life. Ron married Judy Houlahan on Oct. 13, 1962, at St. John Catholic Church in Coggon. Ron was the proud father of 14 children, Connie (Jon) Behnken, Julia McMahon, Patty (Mike) Briggs, Jean McMahon, Bill (Margaret) McMahon, Mike (Julie) McMahon, Dan (Lori) McMahon, Coleen (Ryan) Meissner, Rich (Audrey) McMahon, Marjie (Kevin) Werner, Tim McMahon, Bob McMahon, Kelly McMahon and Kerry (Tim) Pasker. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years and their 14 children; 27 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters-in-law, Barbara McMahon and Rosemary McMahon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings and their spouses, Harold McMahon, Loraine and Kenneth Wickman, Virginia and Bill Drummy and Ray McMahon. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, where a Scripture service will be held at 2 p.m. The family also will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Committal service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Masonville. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020