RONALD ED MOHR Marengo Ronald Ed Mohr, 88, of Marengo, passed away May 2, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ohio Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed in Ronald's name to the Iowa County Fairgounds or Lake Iowa (Iowa County Conservation). Ronald is survived by his children, Sally (Rodney J.) Cronbaugh of Belle Plaine and Barry (Marna) Mohr of Ladora; five grandchildren, Scott (Tina) Cronbaugh of Raymond, Molly (Tim) Weesner of Ankeny, Emily (Noah) Schmelzer of Ankeny, Alan (Sara) Mohr of Ladora and Stacy (Chris) Montross of Williamsburg; 12 great-grandchildren, McKenna and Thomas Cronbaugh, Ellie, Cecilia, Maggie and Jacob Weesner, Gabe and Max Schmelzer, Tyson and Easton Mohr and Brynn and Ansley Montross. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Berniece, in 2011.