Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Mohr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Mohr Obituary
RONALD ED MOHR Marengo Ronald Ed Mohr, 88, of Marengo, passed away May 2, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Ohio Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed in Ronald's name to the Iowa County Fairgounds or Lake Iowa (Iowa County Conservation). Ronald is survived by his children, Sally (Rodney J.) Cronbaugh of Belle Plaine and Barry (Marna) Mohr of Ladora; five grandchildren, Scott (Tina) Cronbaugh of Raymond, Molly (Tim) Weesner of Ankeny, Emily (Noah) Schmelzer of Ankeny, Alan (Sara) Mohr of Ladora and Stacy (Chris) Montross of Williamsburg; 12 great-grandchildren, McKenna and Thomas Cronbaugh, Ellie, Cecilia, Maggie and Jacob Weesner, Gabe and Max Schmelzer, Tyson and Easton Mohr and Brynn and Ansley Montross. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Berniece, in 2011. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now