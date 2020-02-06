Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
rural Hills, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Milder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald P. "Ron" Milder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald P. "Ron" Milder Obituary
RONALD "RON" P. MILDER Iowa City Ronald "Ron" P. Milder, 78, of Iowa City, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Gardens at Brown Deer Place in Coralville. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will begin 10 a.m. Monday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City with luncheon immediately following. Burial is planned for 1 p.m. Monday at St. Stanislaus cemetery in rural Hills, Iowa. Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Worldwide Marriage Encounter, the Regina Foundation or Iowa City Hospice. He was born Dec. 7, 1941, in Iowa City, the son of Paul and Lillian (Frantz) Milder. Ron grew up in the Iowa City area, where he developed his love of agriculture and nature. He graduated from Regina High School in Iowa City and received his bachelor of art's degree in education from St. Ambrose College. Ron also attend Loyola University in Chicago and Mount Saint Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. Ron served more than six years in the U.S. Army Reserves – completing his obligation stateside during the Vietnam War. After many dates, pizzas and movies, Ron married Patricia Heeney on June 6, 1969, at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Iowa City. Ron and Pat were dedicated for many years to working with couples through Worldwide Marriage Encounter and Catholic Engaged Encounter. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family this past June. Ron began his teaching career as an instrumental member of the religious education program within the catholic community. This lead to his career at Regina High School where he helped institute programs such as Christianity in the Community and Death and Dying and created the first AP American History program. Ron taught religious education curriculum, government and history at Regina High School for 36 years, retiring in 2007. Ron's love and dedication for the Regina community, continued throughout his retirement. These included Masses, recitals, graduations and sporting events involving his many grandchildren. He was a longtime member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church where he contributed as a cantor and lector and distributed communion. He loved reading, history and genealogy; most important were his wife and family. He was a top-notch craftsman, working construction in the summer for many years. Surviving are his wife, Pat; children, Christopher Milder (Marcy) of Minneapolis, Jon Milder (Amy) of Iowa City, Sarah Healy (Bret) of Iowa City and adopted daughter, Susan Moen of Roseau, Minn.; grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Kathryn and James Milder, Madison, Jaden, Alexa and Avery Healy, and Geoffrey Lovelace and Lukas Geutzk; siblings, Tom Milder (Marty) of Iowa City, Catherine Milder (Constance Ludwig) of Las Vegas, Phyllis Hathaway (The Rev. Eddie Pritchard) of Cedar Falls, John Milder (Sue Gordon) of Iowa City and Linda Miller (Jeff) of North Liberty; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, James Heeney; brother-in-law, Larry Hathaway; and sister-in-law, Pat Milder. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -