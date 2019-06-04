|
|
RONALD PHILLIP WRIGHT JR. Ponder, Texas Ronald Phillip Wright Jr., 67, of Ponder, Texas, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Ron was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of Ronald and Ione Wright. Growing up in Marion, he graduated from Linn-Mar High School, Class of 1970. Ron attended college in Fairbanks, Alaska. Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting and building projects in the Last Frontier, where he made his home for many years. Ron married Patricia Hulsey on June 13, 1998, and the couple resided in Palmer, Alaska, later retiring to Ponder, Texas. Ron is survived by his wife, Pat, of Ponder, Texas; sister, Sheryl (Steve) Stillions of Marion; brothers, Bob Wright (Teresa) of Toddville and Rick Wright and Richard Wright of Cedar Rapids; and extended family including a nephew, several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019