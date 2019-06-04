Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Phillip Wright Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Phillip Wright Jr. Obituary
RONALD PHILLIP WRIGHT JR. Ponder, Texas Ronald Phillip Wright Jr., 67, of Ponder, Texas, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Ron was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of Ronald and Ione Wright. Growing up in Marion, he graduated from Linn-Mar High School, Class of 1970. Ron attended college in Fairbanks, Alaska. Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting and building projects in the Last Frontier, where he made his home for many years. Ron married Patricia Hulsey on June 13, 1998, and the couple resided in Palmer, Alaska, later retiring to Ponder, Texas. Ron is survived by his wife, Pat, of Ponder, Texas; sister, Sheryl (Steve) Stillions of Marion; brothers, Bob Wright (Teresa) of Toddville and Rick Wright and Richard Wright of Cedar Rapids; and extended family including a nephew, several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.