RONALD R. BEAUREGARD Cedar Rapids Ronald R. Beauregard, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home. Ronald was born May 4, 1942, in Toddville, Iowa, the son of Wayne Beauregard and Le Etta (Udine) Van Fossen. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and went on to join the service. Ron was united in marriage to Sharyl Eckley on Sept. 12, 1964, in Cedar Rapids. He worked for Rockwell Collins as a shipping clerk for 47 years. Ronald enjoyed woodworking, fishing, collecting records and raising and caring for pigeons. He had a green thumb and spent a lot of time building and tending to his hosta and flower gardens. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharyl of Cedar Rapids; son, Lance (Hilary) Beauregard, and their two children Addison and Jace, all of Fairfax, Iowa; daughter Kelli (Shawn) Schuch of Cedar Rapids; mother, Udine Fink; sister, Daralee Edsill of Marion, Iowa; stepbrother, William (Candice) Maroney of Orlando, Fla; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Beauregard; stepmother, Jane Beauregard; brother-in-law, Bob; and nephews, Shane and Derrick. Public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. A public graveside service with military rites will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Garden of Tranquility. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com
