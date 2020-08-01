RONALD R. HALE Marion Ronald R. Hale, 63, of Marion, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his son, Rory (Tia) of Marion; two sisters, Nancy DeNiro and Georgia Hale, both of Tucson, Ariz.; and three brothers, Terry of Iowa City and Tim and Randy, both of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by a granddaughter, Katie. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Postville, Iowa, the son of Richard and Marjorie (McNeil) Hale. Ron was a roofer and worked for several construction companies in the Cedar Rapids area. He was very skilled making and creating items made from leather. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, reading and collecting knives. His greatest joy, however, was time spent with his beloved family, especially his granddaughter Katie. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hale family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com
