1/1
Ronald R. Hale
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD R. HALE Marion Ronald R. Hale, 63, of Marion, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his son, Rory (Tia) of Marion; two sisters, Nancy DeNiro and Georgia Hale, both of Tucson, Ariz.; and three brothers, Terry of Iowa City and Tim and Randy, both of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by a granddaughter, Katie. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Postville, Iowa, the son of Richard and Marjorie (McNeil) Hale. Ron was a roofer and worked for several construction companies in the Cedar Rapids area. He was very skilled making and creating items made from leather. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, reading and collecting knives. His greatest joy, however, was time spent with his beloved family, especially his granddaughter Katie. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hale family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved