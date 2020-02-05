|
|
RONALD LEE RASMUSSEN Cedar Rapids Ronald Lee Rasmussen, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Teahen Funeral Home by Don Damsteegt, Ph.D. Private burial: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, Neb. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy of Cedar Rapids; his children, R. Dean of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Tom Sibbernsen) of Runnells and David (Holly) of Ely; his grandchildren, Taylor Rasmussen, Des Moines; Garrett Rasmussen, Denver; and Elena Rasmussen, currently serving in the Peace Corps in Peru; Nancy's children and grandchildren, Gerald Banks (Tyler Banks) of Miami, Fla., and Lawrel Banks (Andrew Banks, Charlottesville, Va., and Matthew Banks) of Brevard, N.C.; his sister, Ellen (Richard) Scott, Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and his sister-in-law, Cecilia Rasmussen, Temple City, Calif.; along with many dear extended family members. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Hilda Holm Rasmussen; father, Elvin; and stepmother, Eloise Rasmussen; brothers, Robert Rasmussen and James Rasmussen; and sister, Wilma Munson. Ronald was born July 10, 1935 in Omaha, Neb., the son of Elvin and Hilda Holm Rasmussen. The family moved to the Los Angeles area when Ron was in high school. He graduated from Alhambra High School and served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1956. He attended Santa Monica Tech School before returning to his Midwest roots. On June 25, 1960, he married Shirley Rae Petersen in Omaha. After living in Des Moines and Memphis, Tenn., they settled in Cedar Rapids, where they raised three children during their 26 years of marriage. On July 2, 1994, he married Nancy Banks in Nashua. Ron was the owner/operator of Edison Surgical Supply for more than 36 years and enjoyed being an entrepreneur, a champion for people of all abilities and an engaged citizen of his local community. He served in many leadership and volunteer capacities, including as past president of the Cedar Rapids Executive Association, past board member of Goodwill Industries of SE Iowa, elder at Calvin-Sinclair United Presbyterian Church, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Greater Downtown Cedar Rapids Association, a mentor with the Small Business Administration, a regular blood donor at the Mercy Blood Bank and a member of the American Legion Post 572 Pekomy, Fairfax. Ron was an avid handyman and welcomed any opportunity to share his time, tools and expertise, including teaching woodworking classes at Kirkwood Community College. He was outgoing and enjoyed traveling to new places, following the Hawkeyes and Cubbies, meeting new people and visiting with old friends, telling a good story or joke, and keeping in touch with family near and far. He was extremely resourceful and took great pride in his work, his family, and our country. Ron never met a stranger or a dessert he didn't like. His ready smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed by those who knew him. If you wish to honor Ron, the family asks that you direct memorial donations to: Family Caregivers Center of Mercy, 901 Eighth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401, www.mercycare.org/giving/ or (319) 398-6206; or schedule an appointment to donate blood through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, www.bloodcenter.org/donate/locations/ or 1-(800) 747-5401. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020