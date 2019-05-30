Home

RONALD RAY STALDER Washington Ronald Ray Stalder, 77, of Washington, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City following a sudden illness. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin noon Friday at Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening. Interment will be held in Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Ron's family through the Web at www.jonesfh.com. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Dietrich and husband Paul of Williamsburg, Iowa; sons, Randy Stalder and wife Tanya of Washington, Iowa, and Ryan Stalder and wife Sarah of Rogers, Ark.; grandchildren, Seth Dietrich and wife Trisha, Brett Dietrich and wife Allison, Austin Stalder and Baylee Stalder, Kaleb Stalder and fiancee Rebecca and Kristen Stalder and Justin Stalder; great-grandchildren, Clara, Elsa, Landon and Maddox Dietrich; brothers, Richard Stalder and wife Barb of Washington, Iowa, Jerry Stalder and wife Mary Ann of Missouri and Robert Stalder and wife Janette of Denton, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019
