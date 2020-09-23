RONALD H. SEVENING Cedar Rapids Ronald H. Sevening, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A reception will follow at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Ron, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Ron was born May 21, 1932, in Norway, Iowa, the son of William and Mary (Beyer) Sevening. After graduating high school, Ron honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Sandra Peterson on April 11, 1956. Ron worked at Farmstead Foods for more than 30 years, before retirement. He was a proud member of P3 Retirees and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Ron had a deep admiration for his grandchildren and a very special bond with his dogs. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Survivors include his children, Brad Sevening and Sherri Sevening, both of Cedar Rapids, and John (Christy) Sevening of Robins; eight beloved grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Cary; and his brothers and sisters. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.