1/1
Ronald Sevening
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD H. SEVENING Cedar Rapids Ronald H. Sevening, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A reception will follow at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Ron, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Ron was born May 21, 1932, in Norway, Iowa, the son of William and Mary (Beyer) Sevening. After graduating high school, Ron honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Sandra Peterson on April 11, 1956. Ron worked at Farmstead Foods for more than 30 years, before retirement. He was a proud member of P3 Retirees and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Ron had a deep admiration for his grandchildren and a very special bond with his dogs. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Survivors include his children, Brad Sevening and Sherri Sevening, both of Cedar Rapids, and John (Christy) Sevening of Robins; eight beloved grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Cary; and his brothers and sisters. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved