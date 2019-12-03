Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Smalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Smalley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Smalley Obituary
RONALD BOWER SMALLEY Vinton Ronald Bower Smalley, 82, of Vinton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Per his wishes, he was cremated. There will be no services. Iowa Cremation was entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; his two sons, Jeff (Teresa) Smalley and Brett (Mindy) Smalley; two grandchildren, Matthew (Elaina) Smalley and Mindy (Matt) Thornton; and three great-grandchildren, Vincent Smalley and Jensen and Jemma Thornton. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beth; and three brothers, Richard, Roger and Russell. Ronald was born June 13, 1937, in Mount Auburn, Iowa, the son of Walter and Marion (Bower) Smalley. He graduated from Vinton High School with the Class of 1955. Ronald served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He traveled all over the world on the USS John A. Bole. Ronald worked for Collins Radio, owned his own pizza place in Vinton and was an independent carpet installer in Vinton. Ronald was employed with General Mills for more than 20 years. After retirement, he enjoyed getting coffee with his wife of 62 years, Carolyn. During his lifetime, he owned several old cars, with his favorite being his Oldsmobile Rocket 88. He and Carolyn took it on several Motor Iowas and Vinton cruises. Ronald will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions will be directed to Carolyn Smalley. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -