RONALD BOWER SMALLEY Vinton Ronald Bower Smalley, 82, of Vinton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. Per his wishes, he was cremated. There will be no services. Iowa Cremation was entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; his two sons, Jeff (Teresa) Smalley and Brett (Mindy) Smalley; two grandchildren, Matthew (Elaina) Smalley and Mindy (Matt) Thornton; and three great-grandchildren, Vincent Smalley and Jensen and Jemma Thornton. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beth; and three brothers, Richard, Roger and Russell. Ronald was born June 13, 1937, in Mount Auburn, Iowa, the son of Walter and Marion (Bower) Smalley. He graduated from Vinton High School with the Class of 1955. Ronald served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He traveled all over the world on the USS John A. Bole. Ronald worked for Collins Radio, owned his own pizza place in Vinton and was an independent carpet installer in Vinton. Ronald was employed with General Mills for more than 20 years. After retirement, he enjoyed getting coffee with his wife of 62 years, Carolyn. During his lifetime, he owned several old cars, with his favorite being his Oldsmobile Rocket 88. He and Carolyn took it on several Motor Iowas and Vinton cruises. Ronald will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions will be directed to Carolyn Smalley. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019