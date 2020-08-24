RONALD STOUT Monticello Ronald Stout, 72, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Glendale, Ariz., with his life partner, Marilyn, by his side. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Vicar Holly Knouse will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello has taken Ron and his family into their care. Surviving is his life partner of 38 years, Marilyn Coleman; her daughters, Michelle Coleman and Kris (Ed Shephard) Coleman; two grandchildren, Hannah Corona and Jessika Shephard; his sons, Chad Stout and Clint Stout; and two sisters, Evelyn Speidel and Donna Stout. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margaret McConnell. Ronald Eugene Stout was born Aug. 16, 1948, in Washington, Iowa. He was the son of Donald and Maurita Darnel Stout. Ron graduated from the Washington High School, Washington, Iowa. He continued his education at Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids, where he learned to be a machinist. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ron worked at several companies in Iowa before moving to Arizona. He was employed at the Palo Verde Generating Station near Phoenix for 28 years.



