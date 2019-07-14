RONALD "RON" UMSTED Mesa., Ariz. Ronald "Ron" Umsted, 83, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Tuesday, July 9. Ron was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in November 1935. Graduated Franklin High School in 1954. Married to Sandy Mann for 59 years. Ron served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked over 25 years for Rockwell Collins, retiring to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and moving later Mesa, Ariz., to be close to his grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter and Ruth (Stoner) Umsted Gearhart and Betty Moel; and brother-in-law, Gordon Trimble. Survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Kristi Selker, and her husband, Gary; son, Kerry, and his wife, Terri; grandchildren, Casie and her husband, Jarred, and Rylee Umsted; great-grandchildren, Emelyerae Lund and Mila Umsted; sisters, Sandy Trimble and Sharon Jones; and brother-in-law, Dean Moel. Ron enjoyed fishing, making model planes and boats, swimming, Cubs baseball, NASCAR and the Hawkeyes. He and his wife never missed a tennis match, basketball game, motocross race, football game or swim meet for his children and grandchildren. He volunteered for the Marion YMCA youth sports programs and swim team and was a swimming official at the Y and the International Swimming Hall of Fame Pool in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Funeral services to be held at Cedar Memorial (First Ave.) Saturday, July 20. Visitation 1 p.m. with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunshine Acres Children's Home in Mesa, Ariz. Call (480) 832-2540. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019