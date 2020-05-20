|
|
RONALD DEAN WILLIAMS Brandon Ronald Dean Williams, 74, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Cedar Falls/Waterloo. Ronald was born was born May 31, 1945, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, the son of Carl and Mildred (Carter) Williams. He attended Brandon schools. Ronald had been employed at Rockwell Collins and the Wapsie Valley Creamery and worked as a farm hand for many area farmers. He loved animals and "the farm life." He is survived by his sister, Delores Booth of Coralville; brother, Richard G. (Polly) Williams of Rowley; his aunt; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Roger (Joan) Williams; and several aunts and uncles. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020