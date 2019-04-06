Home

Ronnie Gale Ellis Obituary
RONNIE GALE ELLIS Manchester Ronnie Gale Ellis, 60, of Manchester, Iowa, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Survivors include Ronnie's wife, Nicolette of Manchester; his four children, Tony (Sarah Hansen) Siemering of Cedar Rapids, Ronnie Ellis of San Antonio, Texas, Hanna Ellis of Marion and Sophie Ellis of Mary Esther, Fla.; three grandchildren; and six siblings, Juanita (Leonard) Fitzgerald, Mildred Farrow, Virgil (Linda) Ellis and Brenda (Dale) Pruitt, all of Doniphan, Mo., Floyd (Joyce) Ellis of Rosebud, Mo., and Vivian Nelson of Ava, Ill. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Interment: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Sanky Hall Cemetery in Doniphan, Mo.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
