ROSA MOSS Morley Rosa Moss, 55, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving are her three children, Emily, Hannah and Ben Moss, all of Morley; her special friend, David Dirks, Anamosa; her extended family, Becky (Bryan) Woodward, Palo, Leo Kostiha, Anamosa, Tammy Luchtenburg, Anamosa, Darlene (Lee) Schmidt, Marion, Kenny Bancroft, Cedar Rapids, Lloyd Roling, Solon, Rusty Roling, New York City, and Daniel (Tamara) Roling, Tennessee; and a special friend and surrogate daughter, Kristina Rundle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant son, Joshua Moss; and her children's father, Jeff Moss, in 2014. Rosa Lee Kostiha was born Jan. 23, 1964, in Anamosa, Iowa. She was the daughter of Leo and Darlene Smith Kostiha. Rosa graduated from Anamosa community schools in 1982. She had worked as a clerk in a video store in Mount Vernon, as a special care worker at Hallmark Care Center and as florist. For the past 20 years, she was custodian of the Mount Vernon and Anamosa United Methodist churches. Rosa loved her children, and her next love was animals of all sorts, especially her princess, "miniature" 225-pound pot-belly pig, Lola, that she would dress up for any and all occasions. Rosa also dearly loved her dogs, Beau and Moses. When Lola became ill, the Mount Vernon Methodist Church organized a prayer chain for her. Rosa had been a volunteer at Wapsi Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. When she wasn't taking care of children or pets, she loved to run, listen to music and work with flowers.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019