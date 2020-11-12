1/1
Rosalea "Rhody" Pech
1934 - 2020
ROSALEA "RHODY" PECH Lamont Rosalea "Rhody" Pech, 85, of Lamont, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. A private funeral service will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Public visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment: Campton Cemetery, Lamont. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Lamont American Legion & Auxiliary and Common Grounds. Condolences may be directed to Jimmer Pech, 1505 Tournament Club Way, Polk City, IA 50226. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
November 11, 2020
Jimmer & Ron......our warmest thoughts are with you at this sad time. Every memory I have of Rhody is a happy one and I enjoyed her immensely! May the love of friends give you comfort and may the love of God give you peace. Terry and Judy (Decker) Thiessen
Judy Thiessen
Friend
November 11, 2020
Rhody always made us feel like a part of the family. We were blessed to have known her. Our deepest sympathies.
Lisa & John Marshall
Friend
November 11, 2020
I met Jimmer’s mom when Jimmer and I would take “road trips” to Winthrop from college at Luther. She was such a wonderful host- funny and so loving and caring and always looking out for us. I loved going “home” with Jimmer and always had a great time❤
Nancy Knight
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
I knew Rhody as Jimmer's mom. She always welcomed everyone with a smile and I especially enjoyed stopping and strolling through her store by Lamont. She was very fun-loving - a trait she passed on to her son. May her family experience God's peace knowing that we will see her and all our loved ones again some day.
Kathy Post
Friend
November 11, 2020
November 11, 2020
So many loving memories of a wonderful person who welcomed friends with open arms. Rhody always made us feel like a part of the family and blessed us with some tasty cooking. She grew the sweetest sweet corn ever! We will miss her dearly. Our deepest sympathies to the entire Pech & Davidson family.
Matt and Dorenda Walters
Friend
November 11, 2020
My sympathy to the family
Jean Anne Griswold
November 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She was a great lady!
Jackie Quinn
Friend
