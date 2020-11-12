ROSALEA "RHODY" PECH Lamont Rosalea "Rhody" Pech, 85, of Lamont, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. A private funeral service will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Public visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment: Campton Cemetery, Lamont. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Lamont American Legion & Auxiliary and Common Grounds. Condolences may be directed to Jimmer Pech, 1505 Tournament Club Way, Polk City, IA 50226. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
.