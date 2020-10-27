1/1
Rosalie Henry
1938 - 2020
ROSALIE HELEN HENRY Amana Rosalie Helen Henry, 82, of Amana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. A private family service will be held. As per Rosalie's wishes, she will be cremated. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Rosalie was born Aug. 17, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Alice Eichacker of Homestead. She graduated from Amana High School in 1956. She married Dale Henry at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids and was a member of the church for 60 years. Rosalie enjoyed reading, playing cards, golfing, pontoon boating on Lake Macbride, Hawkeye football games, needlework and spending time with family. She also enjoyed 18 years of being a snowbird in St. George, Utah. Rosalie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dale; a daughter, Susan (Doug) Martens of Vinton; two sons, Robert (Mary) Henry of Tiffin and Patrick (Debra) Henry of South Amana; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Dorothea Riepe of Vinton; a brother, R.C. Eichacker of Amana; and several nieces and nephews. Rosalie will continue to live on in the memory of all who knew her for her gentle ways and friendship. She was loving and caring, and her beautiful infectious smile will be missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Colonial Manor of Amana for the tender care of Rosalie the last years of her life. Memorial donations may be directed in Rosalie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Essence of Life Hospice or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
