ROSALIE RAE ROSE Iowa City Rosalie Rae Rose, 79, longtime Iowa City resident, died peacefully on April 2, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Lensing Funeral Service, located at 605 Kirkwood Ave. in Iowa City. Rosalie was born on Feb. 22, 1940, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Alva and Arlene Orman. She earned her BSN nursing degree from the University of Iowa in 1973 and remained an avid Hawkeyes fan. Rosalie had a successful career at the Visiting Nurses Association of Johnson County. She quickly rose from staff nurse to patient service manager, and ultimately to executive director from 1985 to 2002. Rosalie was an active member of many community organizations including the HACAP Board, American Cancer Society, Iowa City Hospice Board and the United Way Board of Directors. A devoted mother and daughter, she loved life through the simplest pleasures, spending time with family and friends, dining out, shopping, reading, providing treats to neighbors and playing games. Rosalie was a wonderful woman who will always be loved, cherished and greatly missed by family and friends. Rosalie is survived by her three children, Christine Schaefer (Ted) of Evergreen, Colo., Leslie Payden (Jeff) of Marion, Iowa, and Michael Rose (Jennifer) of North Liberty, Iowa; former husband and friend, Dennis Rose; and longtime friend, Judy Anderlik. Rosalie was extremely proud of her six grandchildren, Alicia (Estevez), Amanda, Addison, Grace, Kaitlyn and Nicholas. Rosalie was happy to meet her first great-grandchild, Emilia, before her passing. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Arlene Orman; and two infant granddaughters, Emily and Nicole Rose. Memorial gifts may be made to the Bird House Hospice Home or Iowa City Hospice. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019