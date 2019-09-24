|
|
ROSANN "ROSIE" TOALE Independence Rosann "Rosie" Toale, 86, of Independence, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Rosie was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Middlefield Township in rural Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Elaine (Short) Gaffney. She attended Middlefield Township Country School and was a 1950 graduate of Winthrop High School. She moved to Independence shortly after graduating and met the love of her life, John "Jack" L. Toale. They were married May 3, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville. They made their home in Independence, where Rosie worked as a bookkeeper, first for Farmers State Bank and later for Security State Bank for more than 30 years. In 1978, Jack and Rosie established Toale Oil, for which Rosie worked as the bookkeeper until 1999. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, St. John's Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary and Silver Sneakers exercise group. She loved to spend time with her family, and throughout the years, she would attend many of her grandchildren's school events. Christmas with her family was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed playing cards, attending bingo and traveling to the casinos. Rosie loved to go on car cruises with Jack. They were members of the Early Ford V-8 Club. It was a family tradition to host a Toale family garage sale twice a year. Rosie's garage sales were well known in the Independence area. Rosie is survived by her children, Debbie Bussey of Fairfax, John (Heidi) Toale of Arnolds Park, Cindy Toale of Cedar Rapids, Dan (Debbie) Toale of Independence, Terry (Susie) Toale of Independence, Angie (Brad) Horstmann of Cedar Rapids and Randy (Tiffany) Toale of Independence; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel Gaffney of Lamont and Pete (JoAnne) Gaffney of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Elaine Gaffney; her husband of 46 years, Jack Toale; a son-in-law, Roger Bussey; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Gaffney Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with the Rev. Msgr. Thomas Toale presiding and the Rev. David Beckman co-celebrating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Rosie Toale memorial fund at BankIowa, 230 First St. E, Independence, IA 50644. The family of Rosie would like to thank Cedar Valley Hospice, Buchanan County Health Center and Lexington Estate for all the care and compassion during Rosie's stay with them. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019