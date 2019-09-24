Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosann Toale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosann "Rosie" Toale


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosann "Rosie" Toale Obituary
ROSANN "ROSIE" TOALE Independence Rosann "Rosie" Toale, 86, of Independence, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Rosie was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Middlefield Township in rural Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Elaine (Short) Gaffney. She attended Middlefield Township Country School and was a 1950 graduate of Winthrop High School. She moved to Independence shortly after graduating and met the love of her life, John "Jack" L. Toale. They were married May 3, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville. They made their home in Independence, where Rosie worked as a bookkeeper, first for Farmers State Bank and later for Security State Bank for more than 30 years. In 1978, Jack and Rosie established Toale Oil, for which Rosie worked as the bookkeeper until 1999. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, St. John's Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary and Silver Sneakers exercise group. She loved to spend time with her family, and throughout the years, she would attend many of her grandchildren's school events. Christmas with her family was her favorite time of the year. She enjoyed playing cards, attending bingo and traveling to the casinos. Rosie loved to go on car cruises with Jack. They were members of the Early Ford V-8 Club. It was a family tradition to host a Toale family garage sale twice a year. Rosie's garage sales were well known in the Independence area. Rosie is survived by her children, Debbie Bussey of Fairfax, John (Heidi) Toale of Arnolds Park, Cindy Toale of Cedar Rapids, Dan (Debbie) Toale of Independence, Terry (Susie) Toale of Independence, Angie (Brad) Horstmann of Cedar Rapids and Randy (Tiffany) Toale of Independence; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel Gaffney of Lamont and Pete (JoAnne) Gaffney of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Elaine Gaffney; her husband of 46 years, Jack Toale; a son-in-law, Roger Bussey; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Gaffney Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with the Rev. Msgr. Thomas Toale presiding and the Rev. David Beckman co-celebrating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Rosie Toale memorial fund at BankIowa, 230 First St. E, Independence, IA 50644. The family of Rosie would like to thank Cedar Valley Hospice, Buchanan County Health Center and Lexington Estate for all the care and compassion during Rosie's stay with them. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now