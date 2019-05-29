ROSCOE A. PHIPPS Cedar Rapids Roscoe A. Phipps, 70, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow the service. Roscoe A. Phipps was born Sept. 22, 1948, the son of Roscoe Wilbur and Maxine G. (Reed) Phipps. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid sports fanatic, his favorite teams being the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Bonnie and Pat. Left to cherish Roscoe's memories are his three sisters, Cheri Sheronick of Marion, Diana Pierce of Coursegold, Calif., and Gayla Church of Sequim, Wash.; and co-brothers, Wayne and Dan Null. Memorials may be directed to the in Roscoe's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019