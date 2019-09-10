|
ROSE LAVERNE ABERNATHY Cedar Rapids Rose LaVerne Abernathy, 107, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Luke's Hospital. Services at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include her daughter, Margery Alderman of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Richard Alderman II of Cedar Rapids, Ronald Alderman of McKinney, Texas, Jord Tanner of Victoria Island, Canada, and Diane Abernathy of Dunedin, Fla. She also is survived by seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas; a son, Gary; two brothers; and two sisters. Rose was born Feb. 28, 1912, in James Port, Mo., the daughter of Charles and Bertha (Primmer) Dixon. She married Dallas Abernathy on Oct. 1, 1932, in Vinton. Dallas passed away in 2004. Rose was a member of New Disciples of Cedar Rapids and a former member of the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed travel with her husband, Dallas, reading and was an excellent cook and homemaker. Rose forever will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to Camp Courageous or the the .
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019