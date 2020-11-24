1/1
Rose Ann Hiatt
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSE ANN HIATT Marion Rose Ann Hiatt, 60, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A private Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with Father John Haugen officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Manchester is assisting the family. Rose Ann was born July 27, 1960, in Manchester, one of 11 children to Edwin "Bud" and Lois (Gudenkauf) Fangmann. She graduated from West Delaware High School and went on to receive an associate degree from Northeast Iowa Community College. Rose Ann worked as an accountant for the Cedar Rapids school district for several years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her flower gardens. Most of all, Rose Ann loved spending time with her family including all her siblings and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Rose Ann is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Cassandra (Matt) Westberry of Marion, Dustin (Emily) Hiatt of Aurora, Iowa, Dillon Hiatt of Marion and Kirsten Hiatt of Marion; five grandchildren, Landry and Jocelyn Westberry and Regan, Gavin and Chandler Hiatt; siblings, Bob (Karen) Fangmann of Toddville, Mary Kay (Vic) Dannenbrink of Manchester, Doris (Dave) Lawrence of Dundee, Darlene (Steve) Cornwell of Greeley, Dick (Leanne) Fangmann of Manchester, Herb (Mary) Fangmann of Rowley, Linda (Gary) Sigler of O'Fallon, Mo., Kathy (Don) McCurdy of Dundee, Terri (Ray) Cooksley of Manchester and Carla (Mark) Dingbaum of Robins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Lois Fangmann. Please share a memory of Rose Ann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Burial
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home
925 W Main Street
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-2315
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved