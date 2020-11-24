ROSE ANN HIATT Marion Rose Ann Hiatt, 60, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A private Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with Father John Haugen officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Manchester is assisting the family. Rose Ann was born July 27, 1960, in Manchester, one of 11 children to Edwin "Bud" and Lois (Gudenkauf) Fangmann. She graduated from West Delaware High School and went on to receive an associate degree from Northeast Iowa Community College. Rose Ann worked as an accountant for the Cedar Rapids school district for several years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her flower gardens. Most of all, Rose Ann loved spending time with her family including all her siblings and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Rose Ann is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Cassandra (Matt) Westberry of Marion, Dustin (Emily) Hiatt of Aurora, Iowa, Dillon Hiatt of Marion and Kirsten Hiatt of Marion; five grandchildren, Landry and Jocelyn Westberry and Regan, Gavin and Chandler Hiatt; siblings, Bob (Karen) Fangmann of Toddville, Mary Kay (Vic) Dannenbrink of Manchester, Doris (Dave) Lawrence of Dundee, Darlene (Steve) Cornwell of Greeley, Dick (Leanne) Fangmann of Manchester, Herb (Mary) Fangmann of Rowley, Linda (Gary) Sigler of O'Fallon, Mo., Kathy (Don) McCurdy of Dundee, Terri (Ray) Cooksley of Manchester and Carla (Mark) Dingbaum of Robins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Lois Fangmann. Please share a memory of Rose Ann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.