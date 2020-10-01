1/1
Rose Ann Imsland
ROSE ANN IMSLAND Cedar Rapids Rose Ann Imsland, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha, Iowa. A Celebration of Life is planned for June of 2021. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fairfax, Iowa. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Rose was born June 21, 1930, in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Charles R. and Mary E. (Armstrong) Phelps. She graduated from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids in 1949, and Mercidian School of Nursing in Marshalltown, Iowa. Rose was united in marriage to Cyrus "Cy" Imsland on June 26, 1951, in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Mercy Hospital as an LPN and also worked at Sears, Montgomery Ward and Professional Realty. She enjoyed sewing, crafting things and was a regular Martha Stewart. Rose loved to travel and took several trips overseas to Ireland. She was a devoted person who loved her family and friends dearly. Survivors include her three daughters, Mary (Matthew) Richeson, Christine M. Imsland and Sara (Robert) Henton, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchild, Elie M. (JoseLuis) Richeson Rodriguez of Chicago; two great-grandchildren, Triston A. Rodriguez and Blythe V. Rodriguez; sister, Mary Schneider of Marion, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Mary Imsland of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Joan Baird of Tacoma, Wash., Judy Phelps of Lisbon, and the Phelps family; and nephews, Steve Baird and Sam Schneider and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cy Imsland; parents, Charles and Mary Phelps; brother, Charles A. Phelps; brother-in-law, Carl Schneider; and special friends, Nan Davis and Val Niedermayer. Memorials may be directed to ARC of Iowa, Discovery Living, Hiawatha Care Center or Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Hiawatha Care Center for the loving care they gave to Rose. Please share a memory of Rose at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
