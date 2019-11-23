Home

Rose Ann Timp


1942 - 2019
Rose Ann Timp Obituary
ROSE ANN TIMP Cedar Rapids Rose Ann Timp, 77, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Strawberry Point, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Heritage Nursing and Rehab. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Cletus; eight children, Beverly (Wallace) Green, Rusty Timp, Ronald (Patti) Timp, Barbara (Tom) Putz, Brenda (Todd) Price, Bonnie (Brian) Disney, Rodney (Cheryl) Timp and Beatrice Thompson. She also is survived by a sister, Roberta Kerkove; 23 grandchildren, Courtney, Brittney, Cydney, Tyler, Dalton, Gracie, Maisie, Taylor, Gavin, Joshua, Elizabeth, Zach, Breanna, Logan, Kierstyn, Joey, David, Teresa, McKayla, McKenzie, Maisie, Dajah and Isaiah; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Zoie, Hendricks, Harrison, Wren, Cora, James, Zane, Brody, Bailey and Isabell. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joe. Rose Ann was born on May 26, 1942, in Decorah, the daughter of Clarence and Adeline (Frana) Berst. She graduated from Waucoma High School and later married Cletus J. Timp on June 3, 1961, in Little Turkey. Rose Ann enjoyed fishing, playing cards, volleyball, cooking and dancing with her favorite partner, her husband, Clete. Rose Ann was very proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She forever will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all. A memorial fund has been established in Rose Ann's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Timp family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
