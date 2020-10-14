ROSE ELLA CARAWAY Cedar Rapids Rose Ella Caraway, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. No services will be held at this time. Iowa Cremation is assisting with arrangements. Rose was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Edward and Myrtle (Pickering) Pietz. She graduated high school from Wisconsin Academy in Columbus, Wis., in 1957. After graduation, Rose married Donald M. Caraway on Sept. 20, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Rose is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Caraway; children, Darla Jean Caraway-Boughton of Big Fork, Mont., Sharlene Caraway of Rushville, Ill., Jody (Steve) Turton of Phoenix, Ariz., and Shayne Caraway of Phoenix; grandchildren, Zachery Boughton, Travis (Sarah) Boughton, Wesley Turton and Soryl Turton; siblings, Neta (Jack) Zuber of Bakersfield, Calif., and Eunice (Duane) Bietz of Ranch Mirage, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings John Pietz, Ruth Roane, and twin sister, Marilyn Pietz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4401 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52411. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
